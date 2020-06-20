Vanessa Hudgens Puts Her Toned Legs On Display In A Short Flirty Romper

Vanessa Hudgens knows how to turn heads.

Vanessa Hudgens was seen out and about in Los Feliz, California on Thursday after businesses started reopening in the area. She took full advantage of the fresh air by taking a stroll to get some takeout. As seen in photos provided by The Daily Mail, the High School Musical star stood out in a bright pink romper that not only showed off her own sense of chicness, but it also flaunted her amazing physique as well.

Hudgens walked to her destination wearing a flirty romper that seemed to stand out. The vibrant pink outfit was short enough to flaunt her well-toned thighs and her bronzed skin. The one-piece number had a low-cut neckline that appeared to be trimmed with hot pink feathers. There were also a few sparkling embellishments lined up just below the feathers. The romper was held up by thin spaghetti straps and was gathered around the actresses’ petite waistline. It was then tied up with a string that was attached around her mid-line and dangled down the front. The leg openings were also trimmed with the feathery material that seemed to float as she took her stroll around town. The blue and purple feathers imprinted on the romper added to the colorful effect.

The back of the romper dipped down to her mid-back exposing even more skin. The 31-year-old brunette bombshell added a pair of casual sling sandals by Gucci. A slew of bracelets adorned her left wrist, as well as a few rings on her fingers. Hudgens made sure that she wore a face mask as she went out. The black covering had the words, “Keep Ya Head Up,” written on the front.

To complete the bright ensemble, Vanessa Hudgens threw on a pair of pink tinted sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun’s hot rays. She also carried a small black purse over her shoulder that may have just held the essentials that she needed for the short run to get food. Her brown tresses were worn down with slight curls gracing her shoulders. She had freshly manicured nails that appeared to be painted a shade of red. On her way back home, Hudgens carried a small white bag that likely held her takeout food.

Vanessa Hudgens is no stranger when it comes to showing off her chic styles. Her Instagram photos and stories seems to capture her fun and unique outfits, while also teasing her followers with plenty of skin at times. Last month was one of those moments when she shared a snap of herself on Instagram stories wearing a blue two-piece swimsuit that flashed her flat tummy and bronzed skin.