DJ Khaled Ends Quarantine To Visit The Dentist In A Full Hazmat Suit

DJ Khaled broke out of quarantine on Friday. For the first time in three months, the star left his Florida home to visit the dentist. The record executive busted out a full hazmat suit for the occasion. The star shared took fans along with him via Instagram on Friday.

DJ Khaled, whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, pulled up to the office building in a black SUV and proceeded to get dressed for the occasion. The star put on black gloves, a white hazmat suit, and blue booties. The “I’m The One” DJ shared a photo with the caption explaining why the star was being so cautious.

“Play wit it if you want, I got kids I don’t play games,” the caption began.

The caption included a germ emoji, which most likely was alluding to the current worldwide pandemic.

The DJ would not have left quarantine had he not been in severe pain. Khaled was at BLUM-Nico Oral Surgery Associates to have a root canal fixed. The star shared that a previous one was not successful and had given the DJ “pain over 15 years.”

Khaled arrived at the office covered from head to toe in protective gear and got the ok to come inside after his temperature was taken. From there, the songwriter chatted with the receptionist and again explained the need for his outfit.

“I ain’t taking no chances.”

Khaled continued to share the entire procedure with his fans. A video posted showed the star getting x-rays done. The record producer seemed anxious as he FaceTimed his kids. The dentist then came in to ease some concerns and carefully explained how everything had been thoroughly cleaned. Someone in the office filmed most of the visit and added it to Khaled’s stories.

The procedure ended successfully, and the star put the full gear back on to exit the building. A new piece was added to Khaled’s look. The media personality now had an ice pack around his head. A reflective pic had Khaled reveling in the new look. “SMH,” the caption simply read.

Before heading back home, the star texted his family to let them know he was ok and would be home soon. Khaled has two children with his wife Nicole Tuck, Asahd, and Aalam.

Always the hype man, Khaled made sure to continuously shout out the dentists that helped him and include the news that he was still working.