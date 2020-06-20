Tarsha Whitmore Wears Nothing But A Bathrobe In Sultry Instagram Update

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore had a treat for her Instagram followers this morning, sharing a pair of sultry photos that saw her posing on the edge of her bathtub. The 19-year-old model was wearing nothing but a cozy white robe which, although not curve-flaunting, still teased her lithe figure. Despite the casual nature of her attire, Tarsha was all dolled-up for the shoot, rocking a chic, natural-looking glam. Likewise, her long, golden tresses were coiffed in loose waves, adding further sophistication to her look.

The first snapshot showed Tarsha coquettishly blowing a kiss at the camera. The model closed her eyes and slightly tilted her head to the side, delicately raising her hand as she puckered up. She held one arm across her midriff. Her locks tumbled over her chest in an unruly cascade, and she only showed a tantalizing glimpse of her chiseled collarbone.

The Aussie bombshell switched to a more seductive pose in the next shot, pulling her hair back just enough to bare her décolletage. The plunging neckline revealed she wasn’t wearing anything underneath her robe, exposing her braless cleavage. This time around, Tarsha fixed the camera with a smoldering gaze. She placed her flawlessly manicured fingers on her temple and jaw, giving off fierce vibes as she peered into the lens.

The purpose of the post was to showcase Tarsha’s latest hairstyle — a luscious set of mermaid waves which the model gave herself using a waver tool that was featured in the photos. Tarsha made her caption all about the hair, tagging the brand that provided the tool and encouraging fans to check out her Instagram stories for the how-to details.

The gorgeous blonde sported a face full of makeup, which appeared to include nude eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and a satin pink lipstick. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and contoured, and her sculpted eyebrows seemed color-enhanced.

The half-body shots also captured a long view of the bathroom and bedroom, which were separated by a glass wall. The modern décor was dominated by natural shades of dark wood and beige sandstone. Several picture frames hung on the wall above the bed, completing the stylish interior. An open door in the far background showed a peek of the garden patio.

The post stirred up quite the excitement among Tarsha’s fans, who clicked the like button more than 7,080 times and left 76 messages under her photo, all within the first hour of going live. Followers appeared to be loving the sexy-casual get-up, as well as her hair and glam, telling the model she looked “incredible,” “unreal, and “so dreamy.”

“Oh my gosshhh [heart-eyes emoji] litterally [sic] so stunning,” gushed one person, who further complimented Tarsha with a raising-hands emoji.

“Absolutely adore this,” read another message, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“Love your hair,” penned a third fan, who added a pair of heart-eyes at the end of their comment.

“I need that robe in my life,” chimed in a fourth Instagrammer, followed by a trio of fire emoji.