Winnie Harlow Stuns In Sheer White Workout Gear

Winnie wowed in a see-through ensemble.

Winnie Harlow stunned in a new snap shared to Instagram this week as she posed for the camera in sheer workout gear. The Victoria’s Secret model proudly put her fit body on show in the co-ord as she took a ride in an open vehicle. She flashed some skin through the multiple small holes in her all-white ensemble.

The photo, which she shared with her 7.9 million followers on Friday, June 19, showed her as she gave the camera a sultry look with stunning mountainous scenery behind her. She appeared to take a ride in the helicopter.

Winnie looked every inch the superstar in her white athleisure gear. She wore a long sleeved white crop top which was totally sheer across the front and down both arms. It also revealed her toned middle.

The top featured a zebra-print design made out of small holes with a what appeared to be a white bralette underneath.

Winnie kept things matching on her bottom half with a pair of matching skintight white leggings with the same see-through design that stretched down to her calves.

The Canadian star — who recently wowed fans in a bright string bikini when she posed beside the swimming pool — also kept the color scheme going on her feet with a pair of white sneakers.

The stunning supermodel had her long, dark hair in dreadlocks that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She pursed her lips slightly while she turned her head towards the camera.

She accessorized with a pair of glamorous gold rimmed sunglasses and wore large hoop earrings. Her hands, with long, manicured nails, were placed on her lap.

She didn’t confirm exactly where or when the photo was taken in the caption, though the comments section was flooded with praise for the former America’s Next Top Model Cycle 21 contestant.

“You are so so so so pretty!!!!” one person told the star with a red heart emoji.

“Winnie you’re perfection,” another Instagram user commented.

A third simply wrote “wow” with two heart eye emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another said.

Winnie’s latest main page upload has received more than 118,000 likes in the first 12 hours since she shared it with fans.

But this is far from the first time Winnie has showed off her flawless body on social media.

Last month, she sent her followers into meltdown mode when she slipped into a seriously tiny pink string bikini for an Instagram photo shoot on a rooftop. She shared a number of different snaps of herself in the May upload as she rocked a co-ordinated all-pink look including chunky sneakers.