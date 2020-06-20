Lisa Morales Shows Off Ripped Stomach In Weighted Abs Workout Routine

Lisa Morales looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram post. She wore the cutest workout gear while showing her fans how to level-up their ab routine to achieve muscle and definition.

The model recently took to social media wearing an all-black outfit. She posted four video clips to demonstrate a killer ab routine and also answered a frequently asked question about adding weights to an abdominal workout.

In her caption, Lisa said that weights would increase the muscle and definition of your abdominal muscles. She shared that the abdominal muscles were no different than any other group of muscles and gained strength and definition in the same way. She added that more resistance should be added as core strength increased.

Lisa wore a black encapsulation sports bra with a broad back strap for additional support. The bra had a plunging neckline and a cutout in the front that put her ample cleavage on display, much to the delight of her fans.

The 34-year-old teamed the top with a pair of black yoga pants that hugged her slim hips and thighs. The style allowed her to comfortably complete her exercise routine that she shared with her fans.

Lisa’s abs took center stage in the four videos. The model has washboard abs and a minuscule waist that she proudly flaunted for the camera.

The model, who is of Cuban descent, rocked a high half-ponytail. She let her dark brown hair cascade down her back and shoulders as she exercised. She also appeared to be wearing some makeup to highlight her eyes and mouth.

In the first video, Lisa showcased her ripped abs in front of a large mirror. She smiled and pointed to her abs before starting with her routine. She started off with single side bicycle crunches before moving on to alternating leg lifts while holding the dumbbell at arm’s length.

Next, Lisa did some crunches with a twist. When she lifted her shoulders from the floor and placed her knees to her chest, she placed the dumbbell on her feet before moving back into the resting position. When she contracted her stomach muscles again, she removed the dumbbell.

The social media star’s final move was the trusty full sit-up. However, she held the dumbbell with both hands as she performed the exercise.

The post sparked an intense reaction as many of her fans voiced their thoughts in the comments section.

“Omg doing these now and my abs are on fire!” a follower reported back.

Another fan thanked Lisa for the information.

“Omg Abs w/weights why hasn’t anyone told me this is more effective? Lol ty chica,” they said.

A third Instagrammer simply wanted to compliment her.

“You look amazing as always…. but you already know that,” they raved.

Lisa’s weighted abs workout routine has already garnered over 9,000 likes.