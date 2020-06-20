‘The Chi’ Spoilers: Season 3 Kicks Off With A Wedding And A Funeral

Showtime’s The Chi will return to television for its third season on Sunday, June 21, and here’s what you can expect to see, according to a report from The Grio.

Jacob Latimore, who plays the role of Emmett Washington, told the publication that this season will likely be a fan favorite.

“The way it was shot was a little more creative cinematically for me. The push-ins on the actors, then the sweeps, and the one-takes. It’s gonna be crazy,” he said.

And based on the opening scene of Season 3, Episode 1, he might be right. The episode starts with the camera focused on Birgundi Baker’s character, Kiesha, as she runs in slow motion toward a reception hall. She’s wearing a light peach-colored dress, and the color perfectly complements her skin tone as she moves across the screen.

When she makes it to her destination, it’s revealed that she’s a bridesmaid in the wedding of her stepmother, Nina, played by Tyla Abercrumbie. Kevin, played by Alex Hibbert, also stood next to his mother as she exchanged vows with a woman named Dre, played by Miriam A. Hyman.

After the wedding, Kevin got on a bus and headed to a small chapel. At the door of the chapel, he came face-to-face with Ronnie, played by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, the man he witnessed murder Coogie, played by Jahking Guillory. Ronnie asked Kevin to vouch for him so he could attend the funeral service, but Kevin refused.

Inside the chapel, the friends and family members Jason Mitchell’s character, Brandon, gathered to celebrate his life. In 2019, it was decided that Mitchell’s character would be killed off the show following allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor, as previously reported by The Inquistr.

Elsewhere, newcomer Luke James is getting his hands dirty as Victor “Trig” Taylor, the older brother of now-deceased Reg, played by Barton Fitzpatrick, and Jake, played by Michael V. Epps. Trig’s intentions seem to be good, as he’s looking to reunite his family, but his methods are a bit unconventional.

La La Anthony, Cory Hardict, Kandi Burruss, and Lil Rel Howery will also be joining Season 3.

“People will see a lot of me and La La’s scenes this season and I feel like La La is performing super dope,” Latimore said. “I think for me, La La on-screen hasn’t had a chance to really just be yourself, not trying to be some other character. Her performances are gonna be much more appreciated. With this season, and I feel like it’s just gonna be fun.”

During the final moments of the episode, viewers will see Kiesha sitting alone at a dark bus stop. While she’s there, an intoxicated Ronnie walked by and the two shared an awkward moment before the man kept moving. A few seconds later, a bus pulled up and the driver opened the door to revealed a jacket laying on the ground along with Kiesha’s smashed cellphone.

As the camera focuses on the phone, a text message from her little brother, Kevin, comes through, asking what time she’ll be returning home.