NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Trade LaMarcus Aldridge For Kevin Love To Keep ‘Window For Playoff Contention’ Open

With the Cleveland Cavaliers no longer expected to play in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors surrounding All-Star power forward Kevin Love has started to heat up once again. No matter how many times the Cavaliers insist that they still see him as part of their long-term plan, most people still believe that Love would be moved in the 2020 NBA offseason. One of the NBA teams who could express a strong interest in acquiring Love from the Cavaliers this fall is the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs may not be expected to contend for the NBA championship title this season, but unlike the Cavaliers, they haven’t shown any strong indication that they are planning to tear their roster down and undergo a rebuilding process in the 2020 NBA offseason. Instead of taking a different route, the Spurs could try to make moves that could turn them into a more competitive team in the 2020-21 NBA season. According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, trading LaMarcus Aldridge and Chimezie Metu for Love could help the Spurs keep the “window for playoff contention” open.

“There’s a strong argument that they should merely let the contracts of DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge expire and then build around Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV and any other youngsters they might pick up in the next couple of years. But if they want to keep the window for playoff contention cracked open just a bit longer, they could offer Aldridge’s expiring contract for Love, who is three years younger, the better passer and rebounder and a more experienced floor spacer.”

Love may have defensive issues, but right now, there is no doubt that he’s a better player than Aldridge. Love could help the Spurs improve in terms of scoring, rebounding, facilitating the ball, and spacing the floor. In 56 games he played this season, Love averaged 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. With the years he spent with ball-dominant superstars like Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in Cleveland, Love isn’t expected to have a hard time building chemistry with DeMar DeRozan in San Antonio.

Being traded to the Spurs might also end up being more beneficial for Love. Aside from giving the opportunity to compete in the playoffs once again, playing under Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich could also help Love bring back the man that was once considered as the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ franchise.

However, though a trade would make sense for Love and the Spurs, it remains a big question mark if the expiring contract of Aldridge and young and promising talent like Metu would be enough to convince the Cavaliers to send the All-Star power forward to San Antonio. Despite dealing with numerous injuries and failing to live up to expectations from his massive contract, the Cavaliers still place a high value on Love. In any potential deal involving Love, the Cavaliers are reportedly seeking a trade package that includes young players and future first-round picks.