Attorney General Bill Barr Sides With Donald Trump On Concern About Mail-In Voting

Attorney General Bill Barr sided with the White House when he said that he’s concerned not only about the censorship of information but about a public loss of faith in the election process and voter fraud going into the November election.

Barr made his comments to Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo in an interview that will air in its entirety on Sunday.

“The thing we have going for us, especially when there’s intense division in the country, is that we have peaceful transfers of power and a way of resolving it is to have an election,” Barr said according to The Hill.

“But when state governments start adopting these practices like mail-in ballots, that open the floodgates of potential fraud, then people’s confidence in the outcome of the election is going to be undermined.”

Barr shared his thoughts on the subject of mail-in ballots as lawmakers grapple with how to hold an election while under the restrictions of a worldwide viral pandemic.

The hotly contested presidential election has been the point of possibly the most contention with President Donald Trump who has accused those who support mail-in voting of trying to find a way to commit fraud in order to remove him from the White House.

“MAIL-IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS TRAGEDY BEFALL OUR NATION,” Trump tweeted in late May.

However, the Democratic party isn’t the only group that those in the Trump administration are concerned with. According to Newsweek, Barr believes that outsiders could try their hand at putting votes in to be counted during the November election.

Barr reportedly said during a June interview with the New York Times that he believes foreign entities could “easily make counterfeit ballots.” Barr seemed to believe that it would be easy to put names on the ballots and send them in, and that it would be very difficult to sort the real ballots from the fakes.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the president considers mail-in ballots to be possibly the biggest threat to his reelection campaign.

Trump stated in a recent interview that his lawsuits against those who have already made allowances to accept mail-in voting could well be the only thing that saves his spot in the Oval Office.

The president has been very vocal about the fact that he doesn’t trust Democrats to respect the election process, and he believes that they would attempt to win unfairly. However, he has also stated that he will willingly vacate the White House, should Joe Biden be named the winner in the upcoming election.