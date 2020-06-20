’90 Day Fiancé’: TLC Announces New ‘B90 Strikes Back’ Spinoff

Over the years, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has become wildly popular among reality television viewers, and the network has definitely capitalized on the show’s success. TLC already has a number of spinoffs inspired by the original series, including 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Now, the network has announced its newest addition, B90 Strikes Back, with an update to its official press website.

90 Day Fiancé and its multiple spinoffs offer viewers a look into the lives and relationships of Americans who’ve fallen in love with partners living in other countries. During their time on the shows, the couples share their love stories, which usually include having met and fallen in love online, but have yet to meet face-to-face, or having met once, typically while one party is on vacation, and deciding to do a long-distance relationship because of visa restrictions.

While most of the other spinoffs follow a similar format, this new show is a little different from what viewers have come to expect from the series. The show will feature cast members from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. These cast members will be given the opportunity to “strike back” at online trolls and respond to questions and comments from fans on social media.

“It’s always a party on social media during 90 Day franchise premieres with burning questions, plenty of shade thrown and the funniest GIFs we’ve ever seen,” said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC.

“Our Before the 90 Days couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity! We can’t wait for the party to continue on Monday nights.”

The reality stars will be watching the episodes of their season in the order they aired, and responding to the commentary made by folks online as well as the opinions shared by other 90 Day stars on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

“Fans can look forward to commentary on some of the most outrageous moments addressed by their favorite cast members directly, all self-shot from their homes,” the website explained.

The first season of B90 Strikes Back will feature the following reality personalities:

Stephanie Matto, 29 (Yonkers, NY) & Erika Owens, 24 (Australia)

Ed Brown, 54 (San Diego, Calif.) & Rosemarie Vega, 23 (Philippines)

Avery Warner, 32 (Seattle, Wash.) & Ash Naeck, 38 (Australia)

David Murphey, 60 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Yolanda, 51 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Darcey Silva, 45 (Middletown, Conn.) and Tom Brooks, 39 (United Kingdom)

The list of cast members is missing Lisa Hamme and her Nigerian husband Usman Umar, as well as David’s Ukrainian girlfriend Lana, and Yolanda’s catfish boyfriend Williams.