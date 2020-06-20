Bobby Berk’s Past Tweets Might Suggest Which ‘RHONY’ Star Stole From Him

It didn’t take long for internet detectives to try and figure out who Bobby Berk was talking about in a recent interview with Jenny McCarthy. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bobby spilled the tea on a mystery Real Housewives of New York City star who stole from him, in addition to giving him an all-around horrible experience when approached about some interior design work.

Us Weekly discovered past tweets of Bobby’s which might suggest this mystery woman is none other than Aviva Drescher. In 2014, Bobby tagged the former RHONY star in a tweet where he attached a Page Six article detailing a lawsuit Aviva was in with an artist she was accused of extorting.

“Oh @AvivaDrescher, UR such a con-artist,” Bobby wrote six years ago. “Guess I’m not the only one you F’ed over. So pathetic!”

Unless Bobby was screwed over by two RHONY stars, his past tweet would suggest that Aviva was, in fact, the mystery woman he alluded to on The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Prior to the con-artist tweet, Bobby responded to Carole Radziwill on Twitter which also suggests Aviva is his mystery culprit.

“@CaroleRadziwill I agree with you! Reid is a total crook! #RHONY,” he tweeted in April 2014.

Aviva’s husband is Reid Drescher, and Bobby’s story detailed a husband who got involved in the drama all those years ago.

Bobby remembered working out a deal with an RHONY cast member to design her living space at cost. Shortly after, this housewife’s husband became involved and threatened Bobby saying he was going to do his work for free. After dealing with the husband, who is now assumed to be Reid, Bobby canceled the deal and no longer worked with the couple.

One day when Bobby was not in his store, the housewife came in and took merchandise after telling his staff she was allowed to do so. The items were never returned and a charge to the card on file was declined. This interaction has caused Bobby to keep his distance from celebrities unless he is really close to them and trusts them.

Shortly after the original story broke, many Housewives fans began speculating online who the RHONY woman could have been. Some of the story’s details could only point toward one woman, and that was Aviva. Bobby noted that the woman who approached him for his work had lied and said she owned a new home in New York, but he later found out she didn’t and was just renting. This was true of Aviva at the time and most RHONY members throughout the years have owned their homes, singling out many of them.

For now, Aviva and Reid being the culprits in Bobby’s story is just speculation.