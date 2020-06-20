’90 Day Fiancé’: Angela Deems Tells Her Mother She’s Going To Have A Baby

Angela Deem has returned to TLC for the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and she’s still trying to have a baby with Michael Ilesanmi, according to a report from E! News.

In a short sneak peek of Sunday’s upcoming episode, Angela told the show’s cameras about her relationship with her ailing mother. The reality star said despite their ups and downs, she’s “very proud to be her daughter.” Angela also credited her mother for passing along her fighter spirit. The clip then cuts to the two women sitting together discussing Angela’s plans to have children at 54 years old.

“So, I went to the doctor the other day,” she began. “I had my period last week and I haven’t had a period in two years.

Angela’s mother was clearly shocked by the revelation and told her daughter she was likely going through early menopause. Angela then reminded the older woman of her age, and the two spent a few seconds laughing together.

“No wonder I feel so old,” Angela’s mom said.

The younger woman then went on to explain that she had visited a gynecologist, who was concerned about the unexpected bleeding. She said the doctor will likely be running a series of tests to make sure there are no cancer cells or other issues that could prevent her from “toting” Michael’s baby.

After the hilarious heart-to-heart, Angela explained to the cameras that her mother wasn’t doing well at the time. She said the older woman was dealing with a case of pneumonia. While talking about her mother’s health, Angela became emotional at the thought of not having her attend the upcoming wedding.

“I’m going very soon, to Nigeria, to marry Michael. So, I need to tell my mom. The most exciting thing of her life is to see me get married and she can’t be a part of it,” she said through tears.

This season of the show was filmed several months ago, and Angela has since lost her mother. On Mother’s Day, she took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her mama with a touching caption. She addressed her note to her mother, saying she still needs her and misses her dearly but she’s taking comfort in the fact that she did all she could to take care of the older woman.

The post also included a note to her mother-in-law back in Nigeria, who is expecting to have grandchildren very soon.