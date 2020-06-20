Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In A Leopard-Print Crop Top

Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4.1 million Instagram followers on Friday, June 19, sharing a video of herself posing in a mirror while wearing a crop top and low-cut jeans on her Instagram story.

The model was at the Miami Beach location of fashion retailer PRETTYLITTLETHING. She was in a large room, with pink walls, shelves, and racks of clothing. Bruna took the selfie video in the mirror, letting her fans see the full scope of her ensemble.

She rocked a leopard-print crop top with a rectangular neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The top sported straps that curved over her shoulders. Her bust stood out in the garment, which stretched across her chest.

Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display, due to the high-cut top and her low-cut jeans. Her fit figure and hourglass physique were accentuated.

Bruna paired the top with dark-wash denim pants that rode low on her hips, showing off her bronzed skin. The distressed jeans featured rips that ran the length of her legs.

Additionally, the Instagram model wore a purse, the long silver chain hooked around her shoulder. The black-and-white bag fell against her hip.

She seemed to switch up her hair color from her recent blond dye job, with her locks appearing a mix of caramel and brown shades, giving her tresses a two-toned look.

Her locks were deeply parted, and a thick blond streak framed her face, juxtaposed in contrast by the dark hair behind it.

In the selfie clip, Bruna held her phone up to the wide mirror, her eyes fixated on the camera. While she first pursed her lips, she then smiled for the camera, her plump pout in an open-mouthed grin. She bent her arm at the elbow, twirling her hair in the footage. As she did so, she rocked her hips from side-to-side, further emphasizing her curves.

She used the “GOOD TIMES / KIRA” Instagram filter, an effect that she utilizes often. The filter smoothed out her complexion and dotted the video with sparkles that glittered on her hair.

As Bruna Rangel Lima fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the Instagram model frequently shows off her body on her Instagram grid and Instagram story.

One of her most recent posts featured her sporting a white crop top and fitted jeans. The low-cut shirt featured a neckline that dipped low on her chest, flaunting her assets. The skintight jeans clung tightly to her hips.