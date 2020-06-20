NBA Rumors: Warriors May Consider Another DeMarcus Cousins Experiment In 2020-21 Season

DeMarcus Cousins‘ stint with the Golden State Warriors in the 2018-19 NBA season has been a major disaster. Aside from failing to win his first NBA championship title, Cousins was also unable to rebuild his value with the Warriors, forcing him to sign another cheap deal in the 2019 NBA free agency. However, though things didn’t go as they expected two years ago, there is still a possibility for Cousins and the Warriors to hold a reunion in the 2020 NBA offseason.

In his recent article, Tony Pesta of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop included Cousins on the list of former players who could return to the Warriors next season. Despite spending the previous years dealing with multiple injuries, Pesta believes that bringing Cousins back to Golden State still makes a lot of sense for the Warriors.

“Since he has taken over a year off of basketball, it’s possible Cousins is ready to compete again. Cousins was cut by the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season before he even suited up for them. This puts the big man back on the market and opens up a path for a reunion in Golden State. The Warriors wouldn’t need Cousins to play at an all-star level. Expectations will be much lower and this could benefit him in the long run. If Cousins can rebound the ball and score in the post at a decent rate, he will find success with the Dubs this time around.”

Cousins may no longer be the man the was once considered as the face of the Sacramento Kings’ franchise, but when he’s healthy, he could help the Warriors in terms of scoring, rebounding, facilitating the ball, protecting the rim, and spacing the floor. Cousins may not be able to help the Warriors achieve a three-peat in the 2018-19 NBA season, but in 30 regular seasons games he played in Golden State, he somewhat managed to put up decent numbers, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from beyond the arc.

It would still take time before Cousins regains his All-Star form, but if he miraculously returns to his old self, the Warriors may no longer need to search for their fourth superstar on the trade market. Pairing the All-Star version of Cousins with the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins would undeniably make the Warriors one of the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

However, the Warriors aren’t the only NBA team who are expected to express interest in signing Cousins in the 2020 NBA free agency. Other potential suitors of Cousins on the free agency market include the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, and the Washington Wizards.