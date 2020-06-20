Sadie Robertson Shares A Sweet Selfie Along With A Motivational Message About Being A Light In The World

Sadie Robertson smiled for the camera in her latest Instagram post.

Duck Dynasty and former Dancing with the Stars personality Sadie Robertson took to Instagram on Thursday, June 18 to share a sweet selfie along with an encouraging message. In her caption, the 23-year-old spoke about the importance of being a light in the world.

In the up close selfie, Robertson shut her eyes as she smiled, her dimples evident on her cheeks. Her freckles dotted her nose and she appeared to have a light tan. Robertson’s blond hair was pulled back behind her head, a few loose pieces sticking out on either side of her face. She appeared to be wearing some light makeup, including a coat of mascara.

Robertson was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and a bright yellow baseball cap with the word ‘Light’ spelled out in thin letters across the top. The baseball cap is the newest edition of Robertson’s own special clothing line, Words of Affirmation. The clothing line features various T-shirts, sweatshirts and accessories with meaningful words or phrases on them. Many of the pieces have ties to Christianity, while others are meant to inspire people to be the best version of themselves.

Robertson hopes that this new pieces will inspire others to become the person God created them to be by being a light for others. She included the Bible verse Matthew‬ ‭5:14-16‬ which speaks of being a light that cannot be put out.

The post got a lot of love online, racking up over 100,000 likes in no time. She boasts 3.8 million followers on Instagram overall. Many of her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her sweet selfie and to commend her for her motivational message.

“Such a true inspiration you have seriously made me a better person and to live my life without judgement from anyone but GOD! Such a sweet soul! Much appreciation,” one person wrote.

“Love this! Really cute hat! Great color on you! Grace and peace!” one person wrote.

“Not sure if you’ll see this, but your family and especially you have really motivated me to actually consider a path in ministry. So thank you!” one more person remarked.

Robertson, who is known for her strong Christian values which she is outspoken about online, is not afraid to admit she is not perfect. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Roberston recently spoke out about the topic of purity, emphasizing that both she and her husband Christian Huff did not have perfect pasts prior to meeting one another but did strive to do better together.