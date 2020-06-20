Rosanna Arkle Stuns In White Crocheted Bikini Top At The Beach

Rosanna Arkle has been bringing the summery vibes to her Instagram feed as of late with a variety of swimsuit pics, and she shared a new one today to capture her followers’ attention. The model posed at the beach, showcasing her figure in a white crocheted bikini with a matching skirt.

The blonde was photographed sitting on the sand underneath a green tree with large leaves. She extended her right leg and propped up her left knee, raising one hand to play with a piece of her hair.

Rosanna’s crocheted bikini top had thin straps, and the edges featured a scalloped design. She also rocked a crocheted skirt with a high waistline and long tassels. Although the details were hard to discern, it looked like the cover-up left her legs bare for the most part. The light tone of her ensemble also emphasized her deep tan.

Rosanna wore her hair down in a heavy right part and accessorized with a white flower in her ear that had large white petals with a yellow tint. Her flirty makeup application apparently included a thin black cat-eye, purple eyeshadow, and white highlights on her lower lids. Her cheeks were also seemingly dusted with blush, while her lipstick appeared to have a light pink hue.

The stretch of beach that Rosanna sat on was littered with small twigs. A large piece of wood was visible beside her. Although her skirt seemed to cover her derrière, the back of her upper thighs was covered in the light sand.

The model closed her eyes for the shot and pursed her lips in a coy manner, exuding a playful vibe.

According to the geotag, the photo was taken on the Karikari Peninsula. So far, it’s garnered over 4,700 likes in the first 25 minutes after going live.

“Your photo is just awesome!” exclaimed a follower.

“Hot in the shade!” gushed another person.

“Beautiful mermaid,” declared a third social media user.

“My Queen keeps making my Dreams [sic] come true,” wrote a fourth supporter.

Rosanna also posted another swimsuit pic to her Instagram feed a couple of days ago, putting her chest on show in a navy blue bikini. The top had thick straps, a scoop neckline, and a cutout at the bottom that left her underboob on display. Her matching bottoms had another cutout in front that added to the sex appeal of her look. She wore a baseball hat and smiled widely for the photo.