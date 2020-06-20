Tucker Carlson Rails Against ‘Weak’ Republican Leaders: ‘Now We Know Who They Are’

During the Friday edition of his Fox News show, anchor Tucker Carlson railed against “weak” Republican Party leaders, Mediaite reported.

The anchor opened his monologue by arguing that Democrats “roared back and took over the country,” while Republicans stood on the sidelines.

“You vote for Republicans to protect you from this, but when the moment of crisis came, Republicans ran away,” he said.

Carlson blasted Republicans for not doing more to put an end to riots and violence that began following George Floyd’s death. Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis Police Department, after an officer pinned him down and knelt on his neck.

The incident, which was caught on camera, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality. In some major American cities, the demonstrations turned violent, with rioters looting stores and damaging property.

“Voting is for fools,” Carlson continued, blasting political leaders for caving to protesters and trying to meet their demands. “Voting doesn’t work. But when you riot and you burn things and you hurt people, you get a very different response,” he added.

The controversial host then asked his viewers to go back to 2011 and imagine a hypothetical scenario involving “violent mobs of Mitt Romney supporters.” If Romney supporters rioted and attacked former President Barack Obama’s backers, Carlson posited, Obama would not have listened to their demands.

Instead, the host continued, the former president would have cracked down on the demonstrations, instructing the Department of Justice to indict everyone involved in the riots. Unlike Obama, who “knew a threat when he saw one,” Republicans are “too weak” and scared of facing the mob, he added.

“Now we know who they are. It could not be clearer, and now it’s time to find new leaders.”

As Mediaite noted, although Carlson railed against Republican leaders and strongly implied that a competent commander-in-chief would do all in his power to end the riots, he did not explicitly criticize President Donald Trump.

As Carlson pointed out, the protesters have pressured local leaders to adopt sweeping law enforcement reforms. Activists and some progressive lawmakers have called on the government to defund police departments and reallocate resources toward other public services.

Polling suggests that Americans are becoming increasingly critical of the police system. According to a HuffPost/YouGov poll released earlier this month, most Americans believe changes in law enforcement are necessary. However, only 27 percent said that they support defunding the police.

Prominent Democrats have strongly pushed back against such suggestions. Notably, House Majority Whip James Clyburn recently said that calls to defund the police only help Trump.