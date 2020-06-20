Teresa Giudice Shocks Fans With Bleach Blonde Bob

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has shocked her 1.9 million followers on Instagram by sharing a new photo where she is sporting a bleach blonde bob. The reality star is almost unrecognizable in the new photo after she appeared to have ditched her signature brunette locks for something she has never tried before. Teresa opted for a dramatic smokey eye as well which she attributed to celebrity makeup designer Priscilla DiStasio, who was present for the shoot.

Immediately fans began flooding the comment section under the post, shocked at what they were seeing. Some fellow Bravolebrities got in on the action too, completely taken aback at the new Teresa.

“Yes you do!!” co-star Margaret Josephs wrote in reference to Teresas “I do a thing called what I want” caption. “Please cut your hair like this.”

“GORGE,” Lisa Rinna wrote.

Fans found out rather quickly that this wasn’t a completely new do, and Teresa was just sporting a very fabulous wig. This became more evident as the day went on as Teresa began sharing photo after photo to her timeline sporting different hairdos. The second wig Teresa sported was blonde yet again, but this time the locks were quite long with a little bit of wave to them. She paired the look with a red beret a black halter top.

Her third style was a brunette to blonde ombre wavy wig, which she has sported on her natural hair in the past. Perhaps more shocking was look number four, which was a pastel pink super straight wig that seemed to match her lips perfectly. Teresa sported pink again in a later photo, but this time in the form of a bob which mimicked her blonde photo from the beginning of the photoshoot session.

By the end of Friday night, Teresa had shared nine photos in all to her feed sporting all different kinds of hairstyles. She thanked Priscilla for giving her all the new looks, and for giving her laughs along the way. There was also a short red wig, and a short brown wig which she dubbed the “momager.”

“You are so pretty. Every hair color looks gorgeous on you,” one fan noted on Teresa’s last photo of the evening.

Another commenter joked that each new photo was getting fewer and fewer likes because the pictures seemed strange after a while. Instead of just sharing 10 photos in one post, Teresa posted them all separately, essentially spamming the feeds of her followers. For now, it looks like Teresa is still a brunette underneath it all! Whether she will be sporting any of these new looks on the upcoming season of RHONJ remains to be seen