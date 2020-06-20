MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini For Latest Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda treated fans to a glimpse of her curvy backside in her latest Instagram update. For the post, she rocked a thong bikini that highlighted her curves while teasing her upcoming fight schedule.

The Bellator competitor had uploaded a steamy swimsuit snap the day before, and on Friday she shared a photo that showed off the outfit from a different angle. Loureda posed in front of plants and a palm tree while she scintillated her fan base.

The 21-year-old was photographed from the thighs up and had her body turned to the side while accentuating her booty. She wore her long dark hair with blond highlights down and curly. Loureda tilted her head towards the camera, but averted her gaze from the lens and looked down with a sheepish smile across her beautiful face. The Miami, Florida native held her right hand up to her shoulder, which helped give viewers a clear shot of her athletic figure.

Loureda sported a tiger-print swimsuit that was orange and black with a hint of white. Although the only substantial amount of fabric that fans could see was the small patch at the back of her bottoms. The small straps of her top were visible and were tied in the back. Her bottoms had thin straps which were side-tie. Loureda arched her back, and this coupled with the minuscule suit, helped embellish her curvaceous booty. The flyweight added a caption that stated she would fight twice before the end of the year.

The Bellator fighter uploaded the steamy snap for her 239,000 Instagram followers on Friday, and more than 18,000 of them slapped the “like” button in just over six hours after the post went live. Loureda had over 230 comments as fire and strong emoji poured in. Her comment section was flooded with responses from fans who wanted to know when her next fight would take place, and a few brave souls who wanted a chance to fight the Tae Kwon Do expert.

“When’s the next fight? I’m putting my money on you,” one supportive follower wrote.

“Can’t wait till you are in action again,” another replied while adding a boxing glove emoji.

“Is your mom going to yell at you for this post?” one fan jokingly asked.

Several Instagram users questioned if the MMA fighter still had the skills to compete at a high level.

“Hope u fight real fighters and not waitresses,” a detractor wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Loureda showcased her assets in another post earlier this week. That photo garnered over 20,000 likes.