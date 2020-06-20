’90 Day Fiancé’: David Murphey Says IMBRA Law Prevents Him From Talking To Girlfriend Lana

David Murphey was one of the standout personalities on this season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. While appearing on the show’s reunion special, Murphey said he was unable to talk to his girlfriend Lana because of the International Marriage Broker Regulation Act (IMBRA law), and here’s what that means, according to a report from ScreenRant.

David met his Ukrainian girlfriend on a pay-to-chat website, and the couple talked on and off for over seven years. During this time, David tried to meet his ladylove several times, but she always found an excuse to cancel the plans they had previously agreed on. While appearing on the show, viewers watched as David traveled to Ukraine to meet Lana again, but she did not show up. After returning to the United States, the couple made another plan to meet and he traveled back to her home country. This time, she showed up, surprising fans all around the world.

It was initially believed that Lana was catfishing David since she would only communicate with him through the website, which he said he has spent over $300,000 to use.

During the Tell-All special, Ed Brown mocked David about his relationship. He said if Lana really wanted a relationship with David, she would delete her account on the dating site and focus on him. David said the website was the only way Lana could communicate with her friends and it was forbidden for her to interact with people using different platforms.

Fans and fellow cast members were left confused by David’s explanation, and a Reddit user, TheDogmotherPartTwo, took a serious look at the IMBRA laws on Lana’s dating site, Victoriya Club.

“The agency clearly misstates the law to trick men into ONLY using their site to contact women on a cost per minute or message basis,” the user wrote.

If this is actually the case, it would mean that David could have been talking to Lana for free this entire time. The 60-year-old said he even bought Lana an iPhone because she promised to delete her account on the site so they could get married, but she didn’t follow through. She said she was unable to use the iPhone because of her nails. Lana’s reason seemed a little odd to Ed, who quickly said she was using David for his money.

“I know she’s not scamming me,” David responded, before revealing that he believes he’s still engaged to Lana even though they haven’t spoken in several days.

It’s currently unclear if David and Lana will return for another season of the reality show, but he seems determined to keep his storyline going.