Larsa Pippen Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Denim Top On Instagram

Larsa Pippen has been sharing lots of steamy selfies with her Instagram followers lately, and she continued the trend today with her newest snap. She posted the shot 10 hours ago and it’s received over 19,800 likes so far, and it’s no wonder as she showcased her good looks in a low-cut denim top. In particular, her cleavage was hard to miss as she posed indoors.

The sensation pursed her lips slightly for the flirty picture, and she glanced towards the camera. Her entire outfit was impossible to discern thanks to the zoomed in crop of the photo, but her denim look featured cupped accents on her chest that further brought attention to her cleavage.

Larsa wore her hair down in a middle part with blond highlights. Her luxurious curls were brushed in front of her shoulders, and she completed her look with her impeccable makeup application. It seemingly included shimmery dark purple and brown eyeshadow, a heavy black cat-eye and light pink lipstick that glowed in the light.

Moreover, she accessorized with several eye-catching pieces. She rocked a couple of necklaces, one that was a silver chain and another shorter necklace with five sparkling gems in the center. Her hoop earrings peeked through, and they appeared to be silver.

Behind her was a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The room was well-lit, and Larsa’s skin looked flawless. There was plenty of natural light streaming into the room, and there were also inlaid lights in the kitchen ceiling.

And notably, the comments section was packed with a variety of compliments.

“Your hair looks beautiful!!!” exclaimed a devotee.

Others responded to her caption that left some wondering what was coming next. It might be that Larsa is launching a jewelry line on her own or in collaboration with a brand. For now, her followers were apparently content with the cryptic caption and focused on sending her their love.

“Coming soon to my heart,” joked a second admirer.

“Would look nice as an anklet…,” suggested a third social media user.

“Yessssssss let’s gooooooo,” exclaimed another supporter.

Larsa also posted another Instagram update yesterday, that time opting to rock a tight workout ensemble and a waistband. She stood outside in front of floor-to-ceiling windows and propped out her left foot with weights in her hands. The brightest part of her outfit was her neon yellow spots bra, and she also sported a pair of tight black booty shorts and matching dark sneakers. Furthermore, she wore her hair back in a ponytail for the occasion.