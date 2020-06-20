‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Traci Cannot Go On

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday, June 22 throws it way back to storylines from June 27, 1984, to kick off its theme week of Emmy-winning performances. Traci actress Beth Maitland became the first every Y&R actor to win a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance from the episode. In a gut-wrenching moment, Traci decided she didn’t want to live

Traci (Beth Maitland) is rescued by Danny (Michael Damian) and Cricket (Lauralee Bell), according to SheKnows Soaps. She was all alone at Danny’s apartment. The mother-to-be wasn’t thinking clearly, so she turned on the gas, and then sat down in a chair. Traci inhaled deeply in an effort to end her own life.

Danny was at the studio to see his new video, but he left his notes at home. He asked Cricket to go back to his place to pick them up for him. When she arrived, Cricket smelled the gas, and she realized something was wrong. She broke the windows open and checked Traci for a pulse, and then Cricket called Danny to come and help her save Traci’s life. Unfortunately, when Traci opened her eyes, she wasn’t at all thrilled to still be alive, and she still had the problem of her pregnancy to solve. There was no way Traci wanted to tell either Tim (Scott Palmer) or her family about her situation. Danny, however, offered Traci a surprising solution to the whole situation.

Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) planned to reunite Victor (Eric Braeden) and his estranged mother, Cora (Dorothy McGuire). However, all her work ended up backfiring because Victor had no idea she had stayed in town at the Chancellor mansion. Both Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Nikki tried to talk Victor down when he became enraged by the situation. However, Victor felt that Nikki and Kay both betrayed him, and he was furious. Strangely, Cora broke into the argument, and she told Victor that the only thing she ever wanted was his money. Then she indicated that she’d merely used Katherine and Nikki as a means to get his fortune. While Victor suffered emotional wounds from his mother’s revelations, she later admitted to Kay that the whole thing had been an act.

Finally, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) faced off against Gina Roma (Patti Weaver). Lauren wanted to take a look at the video footage, but Gina was not about to let her do it without Danny being there. Neither realized everything that Danny was handling with Traci. The two women ended up having a heated argument about the situation, but Gina held her ground.