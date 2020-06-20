Corinne Olympios Poses In A Lime Green Bikini In Stunning New Post

Corinne Olympios of 'The Bachelor' took to Instagram to share a stunning new photo.

Corinne Olympios, known for her appearance on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 18 to share a stunning new photo of herself. In the photo, the model and social media star showed off her impressive figure while wearing a bright green bikini.

The brightly colored string bikini left little to the imagination, exposing the 28-year-olds curves and bronzed skin. The bathing suit is from the women’s swimwear brand, Bikini Block, a family owned business known for its sustainable bikinis.

The former reality television star appeared to go makeup free and let her long blond hair flow down naturally. She held a glass of wine in one hand and lifted her other arm up in the air. She kept a serious expression on her face as she stared intently at the camera.

Olympios stood under a black umbrella in front of her Scottsdale, Arizona home. It appeared to be a beautiful day, not a cloud visible in the sky. She looked like she had been soaking up the sun while laying out in her front yard, a padded lounge chair visible behind her. Also in the background was a well manicured lawn, complete with carefully trimmed bushes and shrubbery. Her home appeared to be of a modern style, primarily white with black accents.

Olympios is originally from Miami, Florida but currently resides in Scottsdale with her current boyfriend, Vincent Fratantoni. Fratantoni is a well known home designer, builder, architect and author who is known for his work on impressive mansions.

The model’s post quickly racked up likes, reaching over 15,000 in no time. She boasts 719,000 followers on the platform overall. Her followers took to the comments section to compliment her on her stunning looks.

“Stunning as usual. You have such an amazing body!” commented one person.

“Obsessed with that bikini but I doubt I would look nearly as good in it as you!” one person complimented her.

“Watching back best Bachelor moments but no matter what your still the best to ever be on the show!” another person wrote, referencing Viall’s season of The Bachelor which was recently re-aired on ABC.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olympios made headlines recently for her comments when asked about what she thought regarding Matt James being cast as the first black Bachelor. While Olympios was happy for James, she expressed that she was suspicious about production’s reasoning for announcing him as the lead now, with all that is going on in the country with racial division.