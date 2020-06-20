Marli Alexa Sizzles By The Pool While Rocking A Black Lace Bikini

Marli Alexa wowed her fans on Friday night with a sexy new Instagram upload that showed her wearing a black lace bikini while posing poolside.

Marli appeared to be standing in the shallow edge of the pool, while her feet were out of frame, some ripples were extending from where she stood that made it seem like she might have been wading in ankle-deep water.

A bright, cloudless blue sky, vibrant green foliage, and a few palm trees spotted the background behind the blond beauty. The scenery looked tropical and picturesque, with several lounge chairs surrounding the perimeter of the pool and even a colorful floaty bobbed along on the water’s surface in the corner. Her geotag indicated that she was hanging out in Palm Springs, California, which would explain the paradise-like setting.

For the pic, Marli sported a black bikini top with lacy scalloped edges. The cups bolstered her busty chest, pushing up her breasts and creating plunging cleavage. The entire expanse of her toned midriff was also available, with her small black swim bottoms sitting low on her hips, far beneath her navel. The high-cut straps let the model showcase her slim thighs and shapely legs.

To pose for the snapshot, Marli crossed one arm over her belly and raised her opposite hand to her shoulder. She left her blond hair loose, allowing her shiny locks to frame her bust. It appeared she had added a small braid near the crown of her head.

Marli completed her overall look with a glamorous makeup application that focused primarily on her stunning eyes. She seemed to use a thick layer of mascara and eyeliner and pink lipstick. It also appeared that she had sweeped a little bit of pink blush on to the apples of her cheeks.

Her caption seemed to be a reference to a popular quote from the Nickelodeon series, Drake & Josh.

Marli’s fans loved the gorgeous photograph, within 30 minutes of going live, it picked up more than 4,500 likes and over 100 comments.

“Do I detect a ‘Drake&Josh’ reference? #theaterthug,” asked one fan.

“Are you living in California now? Beautiful bikini images, gorgeous girl,” questioned another alongside several fitting emoji.

“Wow!! Beauty! What a fantastic body and figure do you have!” raved a third Instagrammer, inserting a heart-eyes, flame, okay-sign, and starry-eyed emoji into their message.

“What a beautiful woman, a princess and an angel at the same time,” chimed in a fourth contributor.

Earlier today, Marli shared a sultry picture of herself wearing a yellow bikini top and denim jeans.