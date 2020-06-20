Demi Rose Dresses Up In A Cowgirl Costume In A Sultry Throwback Video

Demi Rose went the sexy cowgirl route in a throwback video on her Instagram story, which she published on Friday, June 19. The brunette bombshell posed in a bikini top and torn jeans with what appeared to be a fake holster on her hip.

Starting from the top, Demi wore a wide-brimmed, black leather cowboy hat.

She sported a neutral-colored, knit bathing suit top done in tan, black, and white hues. The top was extremely low-cut, barely covering the model’s ample assets. Her voluptuous chest nearly popped out of the teeny garment.

Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display.

She wore ripped white jeans that rode low on her waist, the strings from her bikini bottoms peeking out from the top. She showed off her hourglass figure and fit physique to her millions of fans. Demi rocked multiple belts inside the belt loops of the frayed pants, and what appeared to be a light blue-and-white holster on her hip.

The British beauty took a selfie video of the look, staring at the camera with wide, brown eyes. She kept her mouth closed in the shot, her lips pursed together. She first focused the lens on her face before panning down to capture the full ensemble.

Her chocolate brown locks cascaded down her shoulders in messy, beachy waves, curving around her chest and ending just below her bust.

As for her jewelry, Demi accessorized the look with a dainty silver necklace.

In the caption of the post, she wrote about how much she missed dressing up.

Demi’s brows looked to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. Her lids appeared to be swiped with black liner, her feathery lashes curling upwards and fanning outwards in a dramatic fashion. Her waterline seemed to be filled in with a soft kohl pencil, while her lower lashes looked to be lightly coated with black mascara.

She appeared to wear bronzer, blush, and highlighter on her cheeks, making her sculpted cheekbones pop.

Her plump pout seemed to be filled in with a light rosy hue.

This is just one of the latest times Demi Rose showcased her curves in a swimsuit on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Demi also shared another snapshot of herself wearing a different bathing suit — a skimpy black bikini that left little to the imagination. In that post, which the model also shared on her Instagram story, her underboob peeked out from underneath the garment, giving the photo a racy vibe.