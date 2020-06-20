Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Off Her Fit Body Trying On Different Outfits

Model Viktoria Varga delighted fans by showing off her fit figure in her latest Instagram video. For the clip, she sported a tiny bikini while she tried on various beach outfits that highlighted her jaw-dropping body.

The 28-year-old had been vocal about how much she missed modelling during the coronavirus pandemic, and in this footage she modeled four different beach looks. Varga wore her long blond hair straight down, and started the clip in a small pale-pink bikini. The top hugged onto her assets with thin straps that went over her shoulders, while the bottoms had little straps that wrapped around her waist. Her tanned skin popped against the swimsuit and the white backdrop.

The first outfit she tried on was a long white beach dress that looked crochet. It ran the length of her body and had a plunging neckline. Varga added a belt to the ensemble and then struck several poses for the camera. Afterwards, she changed into another summer dress. This was black with a green and blue pattern. The number was open in the front with two straps running up the side of her chest and wrapping around the back of her neck. She stuck her leg out a slit in the side and spun to reveal it was backless.

Varga put on a short dark-blue skirt with floral print for the next wardrobe change. The Hungarian added a light white sleeveless top as well. For the final outfit, she threw on a short ruffled white skirt and another white top. This one had three large buttons running down the middle. Varga pivoted her body to the side to show off the look as the video ended. She tagged the location as Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and in her caption, asked fans which ensemble was their favorite.

Many of her 467,000 Instagram followers took notice of the enticing vid, and more than 8,700 of them showed their approval by hitting the “like” button. The fashion designer had over 220 comments, as fans responded to her caption. Varga received an influx of compliments in multiple languages.

“Hey all look great as you’re wearing them and you make everything look fab,” one fan wrote.

“You are absolutely beautiful. Greetings from Chile!!!” another added.

“Always gorgeous!” a female follower replied.

“Love them ALL,” model Diana Karkusha commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Varga recently scintillated fans in another post from Dubai. She was photographed on the beach as the sun was setting and she flashed her pert backside for the camera in a polka dot bikini.