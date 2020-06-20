Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In Black And Mermaid-Inspired Thong Bikinis

Ashley Alexiss stunned her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Friday night when she posted a series of pictures in which she was modeling two new swimsuits from her Alexiss Swimwear line. The series consisted of four photos — two of Alexiss wearing a black, thong bikini, and two of her wearing a blue and green mermaid-inspired, thong bikini.

In the first photo, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off her incredible curves in a tiny black bikini. The bikini top, dubbed the Royal Tri-Top in her latest collection, was a classic triangle top that tied halter-top style behind Alexiss’s neck. The top was accented with small white polka dots. The top left Alexiss’s ample cleavage on full display.

The tiny bikini bottoms consisted of a swath of black fabric that covered the gorgeous model’s nether region. The fabric ended right below her hip bone, where it connected to two black ties on both hips. The ties rested right on her hips, accentuating her perfect hourglass figure.

In the second photo in the series, Alexiss wore a shiny, mermaid-inspired pair of bikini bottoms with a robin’s egg blue triangle-top. The top consisted of just enough fabric to cover Alexiss’s ample chest, but there was still plenty left to admire, especially because Alexiss tugged on the front of the bikini top to give a better view.

The bikini bottoms were a shiny green with a fish scale pattern, which evoked a mermaid tail. As with the black bikini from the first picture, the minuscule bikini bottom ended right under Alexiss’s hip bones and two ties rested on her hips, showing off her voluptuous body.

In the third photo in the series, Alexiss wore the same black bikini from the first photo, but she gave a completely different view of both her fabulous body and the swimsuit. The photo was taken from behind, giving a full view of Alexiss’s perfectly round butt. The thong bikini bottoms were barely visible. Alexiss looked coyly over her shoulder in the photo, giving the camera a sly smile.

The fourth photo gave a similar view of the mermaid-inspired bikini set. The photo was taken in profile, giving a side-view of Alexiss’s gorgeous figure. Her butt is cocked toward the camera, giving a complete view of both her rear and the mermaid tail thong bikini. Alexiss’s head was thrown back and her eyes were closed.

In the caption, Alexiss stressed that thongs are for every type of body, saying that her Alexiss Swimwear thong bikinis are available a wide range of sizes, all the way up to 5X. She went on to say that people in all kinds of bodies should be able to feel and look sexy.

Earlier this month, Alexiss modeled a metallic, rainbow bikini from her collection to celebrate Pride Month.