NBA Rumors: Lakers Have Been Having Secret Workouts On Private Court

The Los Angeles Lakers, and all other NBA teams, have been waiting for the day when they could reopen their team facilities during the pandemic. Even though there are strict rules and orders in place for how things can operate, the Lakers have reportedly started things a bit early. Rumors are flying that the Western Conference leaders have held secret team workouts on the private court of a rich fan.

As 22 teams await the restart of the 2019-2020 season at Walt Disney World, limited workouts have begun at team centers. With a month to go until the season officially resumes, teams can only have individual workouts with as many as two assistant coaches present.

While teams haven’t been able to meet up for practices legally as of yet, the Lakers have reportedly been holding workouts of their own. Silver Screen and Roll reported that LeBron James had organized workouts at the home of a rich fan who has a duplicate Staples Center court in his backyard.

Bill Simmons and New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick were discussing the Lakers on a recent podcast. They both admitted that the secret hadn’t been kept very quiet.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Simmons brought it up and said that he heard the Lakers were playing “at some rich guy’s house” in Los Angeles. He hasn’t been able to crack the rumors, though, and he wondered how some of the players were going to show up in Orlando for the restart of the season.

Redick said that he had heard similar things about the Lakers, but he has no proof. No one on the team has posted anything on social media, or else they would risk being caught by the league.

“…there is a gentleman, I think his house is in Bel-Air, who has a Staples Center replica in his backyard. It’s a full court, locker rooms, weight rooms, steam shower, whatever you want. I’ve worked out there before. My assumption is those guys are working out there, that would make a lot of sense.”

Lakers guard Danny Green spoke with Spectrum Sports and said that James and Davis were making sure teammates were working out. The two stars were confirming that everyone had a gym to work out in, and places to practice during the lockdown.

When the season resumes in late July, the 49-14 Lakers will be on top of the Western Conference with the Clippers hot on their heels. This restart will be unlike anything the NBA has done before.