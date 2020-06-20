‘One Piece’ Chapter 983 Hints At Brewing Alliance Between Luffy And Kaido’s Son Yamato

The latest chapter of One Piece featured the first meeting between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and son of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido, Yamato. When he was first mentioned in One Piece Wano Arc, most fans thought that Yamato was another formidable opponent that would try to prevent the Straw Hat Pirates alliance from avenging the late Lord Kozuki Oden and freeing the Land of Wano from the cruel government of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido. There were also speculations that Yamato could be the one facing Luffy in the upcoming war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the combined forces of Shogun Orochi, Emperor Kaido, and Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin.

However, it seems like Yamato is very different from his biological father. When he first appeared in One Piece Chapter 983, Yamato decided to give Luffy a hand in his battle against two formidable members of the Flying Six – Page One and Ulti. On his way to the location of Emperor Kaido, Luffy met Page One and Ulti.

Things immediately escalated after one of the Beast Pirates soldiers informed Page One and Ulti that Luffy was the leader of the rebel group that is planning to attack Onigashima. Luffy may still hold the upper hand in terms of battle power, but facing Page One and Ulti would force him to use a huge chunk of his energy which he is reserving for his revenge fight against Emperor Kaido.

Luckily, before Luffy unleashed Gear Fourth, Yamato interfered and knocked Ulti out using Thunder Bagua, the same technique his father, Emperor Kaido, used to beat the Straw Hat Pirates captain. One Piece Chapter 983 hinted at the potential alliance between Luffy and Yamato. When an unconscious Ulti fell into the ground and the Beast Pirates started running towards them, Yamato immediately carried Luffy and helped him escape.

Yamato assured Luffy that he has no intention of hurting him and just wanted to have a conversation. Luffy admitted that he sensed that Yamato wasn’t giving the impression that he’s planning to harm him. Though it was their only first meeting, Yamato revealed that he has been waiting for Luffy to arrive in the Land of Wano for a very long time. He also introduced himself as the son of Emperor Kaido.

One Piece Chapter 983 didn’t reveal why Yamato was waiting for Luffy, but with his recent actions, he could be a potential ally for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is expected to give further details about Yamato and his real intention of meeting Luffy.