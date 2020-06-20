Karina Lisenbee Rocks Cheeky Animal Print Bikini Bottoms In New Instagram Photo

Karina Lisenbee showed off her toned physique in one of the latest photos on her Instagram page.

In the first snapshot in the five-image update, the fitness model rocked a pair of thong-cut animal print bikini bottoms that exposed her pert derriere. She paired the skimpy briefs with what appeared to be a light-orange cropped tank top. She was also accessory-free and wore her gold-streaked brown hair loose in the photo

Karina posed with her back facing the camera as she stood on a small hill that overlooked a lake. She was surrounded by trees and appeared to be looking at a small boat that had docked in front of her.

The Instagram post’s subsequent photos captured Karina at a couple of other idyllic locations. In the second photo, she soaked up the sun on a rock that overlooked a lake surrounded by snow-capped mountains. In the third, Karina rested her head on the shoulder of an unidentified male companion as they looked at a lush, green forested landscape. And the fourth saw her in a blue bikini as they stood in an outdoor pool.

In her caption, Karina wrote that she has been having the time of her life enjoying the outdoors. She also hinted that she has been spending less time on grabbing “the world by the lapels” and was more focused on just “being.”

In the comments section, one fan asked her about the first photo’s location and Karina informed them that it was taken at Lake Tahoe, a large freshwater lake located on the border between California and Nevada.

Other fans also left praise for Karina in the comments section.

“I’ve loved watching you evolve! You’re just a radiant soul and you look like you found your happiness and inner peace. Mother Nature will do that to you. Surrounding yourself with uplifting/loyal people also helps,” one person wrote.

“And you are such a ray of sunshine! It was so nice to meet you in Zion when I was completely fangirling,” wrote another supporter before they added a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts. “You’re even lovelier in real life!”

“You can see all that happiness all over your face,” a third Instagram user wrote. “Love your vibe and the way you live, love and are!!”

And then there were those fans who complimented her enviable physique.

“Your babies are going to be born with perfect abs – guaranteed,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.