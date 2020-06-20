Nicole Beharie Speaks Out On Her ‘Sleepy Hollow’ Exit, Says She Was Labeled ‘Difficult’

Former Sleepy Hollow star Nicole Beharie spoke out about her controversial exit from the supernatural television show in multiple new interviews. According to Too Fab, Beharie detailed unequal treatment between herself and her co-star Tim Mison.

Beharie’s character, Abbie Mills, quickly became popular with fans during a time when black female leads were hard to find on primetime television. When her character was suddenly killed off at the end of the show’s third season in 2016, people were outraged.

Unfortunately, the 35-year-old actress was unable to speak up at the time.

Beharie claimed she was struggling with an autoimmune condition called C. difficile. She was forced to take multiple medications to keep it under control.

The Jacob’s Ladder actress said that she and Mison were “both sick at the same time” but did not feel that they “were treated equally.”

Beharie detailed an incident in which he was “allowed to go back to England for a month [to recover while] I was given Episode 9 to shoot on my own.”

According to her, by the time she had completed the shoot, she was forced to get medical assistance, and even the doctors that worked at the studio confirmed that she was unwell and not fit to work.

In one interview, the actress accused production of forcing her to do regular checkups on set to ensure she was truly sick and not just making it up.

She was reportedly forced to seek an attorney to get her hours shortened.

These days, Beharie said she “no longer registers as having an autoimmune disease” and is doing better both health and career-wise.

Her recent interviews were to promote her new film, Miss Juneteenth.

However, it was not always that way. Beharie claimed she was “blacklisted” in the industry after her time on Sleepy Hollow.

“I tried to get work afterwards and people were like, ‘We heard you were difficult. But no one can say I was late or unprofessional or negative.”

Of her three seasons on the short-lived Fox series, Beharie stated that she felt as if “some people I was working with didn’t like that I was unwell but loved by the audience.”

She further alleged that “everyone of color on that show was seen as expendable and eventually let go.”

Too Fab referenced other non-white actors, such as John Cho and Orlando Jones, who were only on Sleepy Hollow for a brief period.

After Beharie left the series, it only ran for one additional season before the network canceled it.