Demi Rose Dazzles In A Black Bikini In A Throwback Photo On Her Instagram Story

Demi Rose took to her Instagram story on Friday, June 19, to share a throwback snap of herself wearing a skimpy black bikini. The brunette bombshell wowed her 14.1 million followers with the sultry image.

Demi appeared to be outside on a patio, a hint of green leaves and several chairs in the background. She stood tall in the photo, her eyes concentrated on a faraway point. The picture seemed to be taken from far away, as items in the foreground appeared blurred, while the British beauty was in focus.

She rocked the bikini top, which was held up by strings tied around the nape of her neck and behind her back. The top was composed of two triangular cups that barely contained Demi’s buxom bust. She nearly popped out of the top, and her underboob peeked out from underneath the garment.

Her toned midriff was on full display.

The black bikini bottoms were partially obscured by a sheer, black skirt that Demi wore tied around her waist. The long skirt, which hit her ankles, featured a large slit that flashed her bare leg.

She wore strappy silver heels with the ensemble.

Demi’s hair was a darker brunette than usual, a color that could be described as a brownish-black. Her tresses were parted in the middle and tumbled down one shoulder and behind her back. Her locks were styled in loose, beachy waves that ended below her chest.

In the caption of the post, Demi asked her fans to weigh in on her hair color, putting up a poll split between a darker brown and a lighter brown.

Her dark brows looked to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. They arched high above her honey brown eyes.

She appeared to wear a charcoal shadow on her lids, which seemed to be swiped with black liner. Her feathery lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her waterline seemed to be filled in with soft kohl pencil, her lower lashes coated with black mascara.

Demi’s cheeks looked to be brushed with a warm, pink blush that made her sculpted cheekbones pop.

Her lip color appeared to match, a ballet pink on her plump pout.

Earlier today, Demi Rose shared another bathing suit photo, this time on her Instagram grid. In that sizzling shot, the model sported a racy gold monokini that criss-crossed over her voluptuous chest, leaving her midriff exposed. The Instagram set also revealed a thong bottom, which showed off her derriere.