Anna Nystrom Stuns In Plunging Sundress And Flower Crown

Internet sensation Anna Nystrom captured hearts around the world on social media after she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Friday, June 19. The blond beauty took to Instagram to share the image with her 8.5 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 27-year-old Swedish model — who is mostly known for being a YouTuber — was photographed outdoors in the middle of the street while she basked in the sun’s rays. She took center stage in the shot as she posed directly in front of the camera. She also emitted a sweet vibe as she smiled shyly and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Anna’s long blond locks — which featured some highlights — were styled in elegant waves as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders, with some strands framing her face.

The model also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup for the photo, which emphasized her natural features and elevated her look overall. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, bronzer, and a nude lipstick.

It was Anna’s enviable figure that stood out, however, as she flaunted her body with a flattering sundress.

The garment, which was designed with a floral print, featured short-sleeves and looked to be made out of a flowing, soft material. The dress also tightly hugged her busty assets, while its plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Below the waist, the dress appeared more loose, though it still displayed the model’s slim core.

Anna paired the outfit with a beautiful flower crown that sat atop her head. She further accessorized with some gold jewelry, including a necklace, and a number of rings.

Anna did not reveal exactly where she was photographed in the post, but stated that she was somewhere in Sweden. Meanwhile, in the caption, she shared a flower emoji and a Swedish flag emoji.

The stunning photo was received with instant support and approval from plenty of Anna’s fans, garnering more than 61,000 likes in the first few hours after going live. An additional 700 followers also took to the comments section to overload the model with praise about her figure, beauty, and outfit.

“Gorgeous,” one social media user commented.

“Beautiful,” added a second fan.

“Princess,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So cute,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Anna has posted a great deal of gorgeous content starring herself on social media as of late. Just yesterday, on June 18 she wowed fans once more with an image of herself in a sophisticated top and skirt set, per The Inquisitr.