Donald Trump Talks Roswell And ‘Tiger King’ With His Eldest Son In Father’s Day-Themed Interview

During a Father’s Day-themed interview with his son, Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump said he’s heard some “very interesting” things about Roswell, New Mexico and discussed his thoughts about Tiger King star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, The Associated Press reported on Friday. Trump Jr. interviewed his father on a variety of topics as part of an event for Trump’s re-election campaign, and they wrapped up the interview with some banter about UFO’s and the wild world of large cat collecting.

Trump Jr. asked his father if he would ever be willing to reveal the secrets of Roswell, the city best known for the UFO event that occurred just outside the city in 1947, The Associated Press reported.

According to Fox News, President Trump’s eldest son asked his father to “let us know what’s really going on.” Trump Jr. joked that the only insider information he wanted from his father was to know whether aliens actually exist. The president said that he was not allowed to talk about what he knew, but did acknowledge that he knew some “interesting” things about the site of the rumored UFO landing.

“So many people ask me that question. There are millions and millions of people that want to go there, that want to see it. I won’t talk to you about what I know about it but it’s very interesting. But Roswell is a very interesting place with a lot of people that would like to know what’s going on.”

Trump Jr. pressed the president further, asking whether he’d be willing to declassify information related to Roswell and the rumored extraterrestrial activities that allegedly occurred there. President Trump replied that he would “have to think about that one.”

Trump on aliens/Roswell: “I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting.” pic.twitter.com/FFVkKEifRQ — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 19, 2020

The father and son also talked about the Netflix docuseries Tiger King and Joe Exotic, the star of the show who is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence for hiring a hitman to kill an animal rights activist, according to The Associated Press. Trump told his son that he had watched some episodes of the docuseries and admitted that he found Exotic and the world in the docuseries interesting.

“That’s a whole strange deal going on,” Trump said. “I’ll tell you that’s a strange guy and a lot of strange people surrounding him.”

The president did not divulge whether he was considering a pardoning Exotic. The Netflix star’s legal team has put together videos pleading for Trump to pardon Exotic, who they claim is innocent. According to The Associated Press, Trump Jr. joked on his radio show earlier this year that he was trying to convince his father to pardon Exotic. When asked about it at the time, President Trump said he was not familiar with Exotic or the show.