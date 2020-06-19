Bekah Martinez Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Prepares To Welcome Her Second Child

Bekah Martinez is expecting a baby any day now.

Bekah Martinez of Bachelor nation took to Instagram on Thursday, June 18 to show off her baby bump in honor of reaching the due date of her expected baby. Martinez is 24 years old and is expecting her second child, a son, with her boyfriend Grayston Leonard. The pair did not meet through the reality television dating series.

In the photo, which Martinez had edited to have a vintage style, the former reality television star stood on the side walk in front of her home in California. Beautiful scenery was visible in the background, including tall palm trees and a bush with flowers sprouting out. Cars lined what appeared to be a busy street.

Martinez wore an orange sports bra which exposed her extremely distended belly. She also wore a shawl over her shoulders and a pair of white striped sweatpants. She wore her brown hair tied back, a few loose strands hanging in front of her face. She smiled broadly at the camera as she held her daughter Ruth whom she and her boyfriend welcomed into their lives in the fall of 2019.

Little Ruth wore a light pink sweater and accessorized with tiny white Nike sneakers and ruffled socks.

In her caption, Martinez spoke about how her pregnancy has been going and informed her followers that she felt like her baby could be coming any day now. She said she had woken up with some cramping and was experiencing some of the same symptoms she had right before giving birth to Ruth. She asked her followers to start taking guesses regarding the weight of the baby and time of birth.

Martinez’s post racked up over 100,000 likes in no time. She boasts 648,000 followers on the platform overall. Many of her followers took to the comments section to wish her a successful labor and birth as well as to take guesses regarding the baby’s weight.

“Good luck Bekah! I think little fella will be here early Saturday morning (3AM ish) 8lbs 2oz!” one person wrote.

“I remember when you first announced you were pregnant. I have been waiting months for this moment for you,” wrote another person.

“I’m going to guess 8lbs 2oz… and even if you aren’t going into labor, you are still rocking one hell of a glow. Fingers crossed you are because I’m ready to see another baby,” another person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Martinez made headlines most recently when she got into a social media fight with fellow Bachelor nation alum Garrett Yrigoyen after he posted on Instagram in support of police.