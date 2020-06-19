Kara Del Toro Rocks Lacy White Bodysuit In New Instagram Photos

Kara Del Toro added two stunning images of herself to her Instagram page on Friday.

In the shared snapshots, the model rocked a cleavage-baring white bodysuit whose bra cups seemed made entirely from lace. Kara wore the bodysuit under a pair of cream high-waisted jeans and a matching cream cardigan. She accessorized her look with a wide-brimmed straw hat and a delicate pendant necklace.

Kara wore her golden-brown hair loose in the photo and it was glamorously swept over one shoulder. She opted for an understated makeup look to match the casual vibe of her outfit. She seemed to have coated her lips with an orange-pink lipstick and accentuated her eyes with dark liner.

Kara appeared ready to partake in an outdoor picnic, based on her location. In the first photo of the two-image update, she was pictured sitting on a tablecloth set on an arid-looking patch of land in a forested area. She posed with her shoulders leaned one side as she stared at the camera. In the second photo, her pose was almost the same but in that image, she stared off into the distance. In each snapshot, she sat next to a plate of oranges and an open bottle of an unidentifiable clear liquid.

The post has been liked more than 15,000 times, as of this writing and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, Kara’s fans had lots of compliments for her.

“Beautiful nature & beautiful lady,” one person wrote.

“How is it possible that you’re so beautiful,” a second Instagram user asked.

“You are very pretty,” a third supporter wrote.

And a fourth fan seemed to imagine themselves in a relationship with Kara.

“Hi, my very beautiful girl,” they wrote before adding a series of rose emoji to their caption. “I won’t give you to anyone, anyway.”

Several other commenters only used collections of emoji to express their admiration for Kara.

Kara appeared to have shot these photos at the same location seen in an image she posted to Instagram three days ago. In that image, she rocked a floral print sundress, as she lay in the grass and held a book open. Much like her most recent photos, Kara also wore her hair loose and swept over one shoulder.

The model kept her caption blank except for a sunflower emoji.

The post has been liked close to 30,000 times, and almost 300 Instagram users have commented on it.