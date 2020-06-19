Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Underboob In A Green Bikini

Lindsey Pelas stunned her 8.9 million Instagram followers with two of her latest uploads, which she shared on Friday, June 19. In the Instagram story video and photo, the blond bombshell posed in a kelly green bikini that left little to the imagination.

The string two-piece featured a teeny top that barely covered the model’s assets. The top was made up of two triangles that flaunted her buxom bust and ample cleavage, as well as some serious underboob, which peeked out from underneath. The strings tied around the nape of her neck and behind her back.

Lindsey’s tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display, as were her enviable abs.

The swimsuit bottoms boasted the same shade of green as the top. They dipped low on her lower abdomen, teasing her fans. The strings, which were holding the bathing suit together, rode up high on her hips and were tied into bows. The bottoms gave her followers a peek at her derriere and showed off her fit figure and hourglass physique.

In the clip, Lindsey posed in front of a mirror, making sure to capture a full body shot. She held her phone with one hand, her green eyes fixated. Her other arm hung down by her side.

She stood sideways, one knee bent, the other straightened. She arched her back and puffed out her chest, emphasizing her bust. She twisted her body back-and-forth, giving fans both a head-on look as well as a side-view.

In the sizzling snapshot, Lindsey paired her verdant bathing suit top with light-wash Daisy Dukes. The high-waisted, distressed shorts hid her belly button from view. Though the photo was close-up, Lindsey blocked her face with an emoji of a girl wearing a crown.

While her face was mostly obscured by her phone in the first shot — and entirely covered up in the second — it seemed as if Lindsey still wore some beauty products, including eyeshadow and mascara. Her nails seemed to be lacquered with a light pink polish.

As Lindsey Pelas fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares seductive pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram grid and story.

Previously, she posted a video of herself wearing a low-cut tank top and a denim miniskirt. The skimpy shirt flaunted her assets, her cleavage hardly contained by the top.

In another clip, Lindsey wore a cleavage-baring sports bra, which she paired with skintight leggings that showcased all of her curves.