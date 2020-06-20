Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden Over Philadelphia Area Campaign Event

President Donald Trump poked fun at presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Twitter. The president shared a photo from a Philadelphia area campaign stop which showed guests in chairs with white circles on the floor around them.

The chairs were placed in the same configuration used by some organizations looking to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The president, however, appeared to find the gathering humorous and mocked the lack of enthusiasm portrayed in the photo.

Several Twitter users pointed out that what the president posted a photo of wasn’t a rally at all. Included in those who corrected the president was journalist Leslie Abravanel.

“It wasn’t rally, because, unlike you,who blew off a deadly pandemic as hoax and flu to the tune of 120,000 dead Americans without flinching,” Abravanel tweeted in reply to Trump’s mocking.

“JoeBiden isn’t a genocidal gaslighting ghoul and doesn’t have tiny hands and a Mario Kart peen that makes him crave crowds to feel big.”

California congressional candidate Errol Webber piled on, siding with the president saying that “Joe should hold his rallies at Bingo Halls, and just call the Bingo numbers out. It would be far more captivating than his typical stump speech.”

Economist David Rothschild however called out the president for his upcoming rally, citing the six-figure death toll, placing the blame squarely on the president.

120,000 *confirmed* dead due to Trump’s incompetence & corruption, surging new cases, and promise to create new super-spreader event tomorrow in Tulsa: now Trump mocks Biden for keeping his supporters safe. But, most of US wants life, liberty, prosperity, not Trump’s death cult. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 19, 2020

Biden took aim at the president during his remarks at the event, saying he believed one of the problems with the nation’s coronavirus death toll was that the president isn’t taking responsibility.

“The President says, ‘It’s not my responsibility. It’s not my fault.’ Well, the truth is, there has to be to deal with [the pandemic].”

Later in his remarks, he said that the president is surrendering the fight against COVID-19 and has wasted months passing blame instead of preparing for a long term strategy to fight the virus.

Biden also cited remarks made by Trump administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, who touted the administration’s record fending off the virus, citing lower death tolls and increased stock to fight future outbreaks, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Pence called the “panic” over the potential for a second wave of coronavirus in the winter months an “overblown” concern that is being pushed by the media.

The vice president went on to say that the Trump administration has made great strides to prepare for whatever medical emergency happens next, and assured Americans that their own resilience and sacrifice was their greatest strength.