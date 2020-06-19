NFL News: Jamal Adams Adds NFC South Team To List Of Possible Locations

The saga of Jamal Adams and where he may land in the NFL continues to grow each day as more teams get added to the mix. On Thursday, the New York Jets safety came out and announced the seven teams to which he would welcome a trade. Less than 24 hours have passed, and he’s already added an eighth team to the bunch, and it’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFC South.

Things had already taken an interesting turn in the NFC South with the arrival of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa. Those additions to the offense have brought about a lot of attention from other free agents and players looking for somewhere to land in a trade.

Add another team to Jamal Adams’ list of preferred trade destinations: the Buccaneers. He told @Realrclark25 he’d love to play in Tampa Bay, which would reunite him with Todd Bowles. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 19, 2020

Tampa went into the offseason with one of the league’s best defenses after their performance in 2019. Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Bucs re-signed Ndamukong Suh, Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Andrew Adams, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Barrett isn’t exactly in place for the future, as the team designated him with the franchise tag.

With those players returning to the team, as well as the additions of Brady and Gronkowski, the Bucs immediately shot up the NFL ladder. If they can find a way to acquire Adams via a trade with the Jets, they may instantly become the favorites to win their division and even possibly the NFC.

No one knows what the Buccaneers would have to give up to make the trade for Adams, but it likely would be a lot. The young star is one of the best safeties in the entire league, and he could instantly turn any defensive backfield into an elite unit.

In his first three pro seasons, Adams has racked up nearly 300 tackles, 12 sacks, and two interceptions. He’s a ball-hawk who is always looking for new ways to contribute on the field. In 2019, he even found the end zone twice, thanks to a couple of fumble recovery returns.

ESPN reported that Adams requested a trade from the Jets due to frustration with the way his contract negotiations were going.

The Jets have no intention of trading Adams to anyone, but he’s been more than happy to reveal the teams that appeal to him. If a trade or new deal doesn’t happen between the two sides, he could be a training camp holdout.

Some believe the damage has already been done between Adams and the Jets, which makes a deal unlikely.