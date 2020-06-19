Lily Ermak Shows Off Major Cleavage In A Glamorous Brown Outfit, Poses In A Bathtub

Russian model Lily Ermak took to her Instagram page on Friday and posted a new photo in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the snap, Lily could be seen rocking a glamorous brown dress adorned with sequined tassels. The beautiful outfit boasted a strapless design and a plunging neckline that allowed Lily to show off plenty of cleavage. The short length of the dress also enabled her to put her lean legs on full display. She completed the sexy attire with a pair of rose-gold, studded, tie-up sandals.

She opted for a full face of makeup to complement her outfit. The application seemingly featured a beige foundation that gave her face a tanned look. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, opted for a brown lipstick, brown eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, and dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Lily wore her highlighted tresses in waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosoms. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face, partially hiding it. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a silver ring.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Vasilievsky Island, St.Petersburg, Russia. A tag in the caption disclosed the Trezzini Palace Hotel as the exact location.

To pose for the snap, Lily could be seen lying in a white bathtub. She placed one of her hands on the edge of the tub, extended her legs forward, and held a shower in her hand. She tilted her head, puckered her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera.

Lily included a long caption with her post, written in Russian. Per a Google translation, she wrote that her IG content has not been doing well lately, therefore, she has decided to remove all inactive followers from her page. She also informed her fans that she will be undergoing an operation soon, after which she will come up with some new content.

Within six hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 6,200 likes and above 140 messages.

“This dress is wow!! Where is it from? And what kind of operation will you have, if you don’t mind telling me,” one of her fans questioned.

In response, Lily only revealed that her outfit was from the online Russian clothing retailer, Malina Fashion.

“What a beautiful babe you are! How do you manage to get such pretty photos taken?” another user chimed in.

“You are gorgeous, I wish you a successful operation!” a third follower wrote.

Many of Lily’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Nina Serebrova and Ekaterina Zueva.