Katherine Schwarzenegger Opens Up About Her Pregnancy And Her ‘Wonderful Husband’ Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger opened up on social media about how her pregnancy is going.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, who has remained fairly private about her personal life, opened up about how her pregnancy is going on her friend’s Instagram page. She sat down for a virtual interview with Dr. Zelana Montminy for her Power Up Instagram show. Schwarzenegger beamed from ear to ear and exuded happiness as she discussed how well her pregnancy has gone, according to Today.

Schwarzenegger had nothing but good things to say about her husband, Chris Pratt, whom she married at a private ceremony in 2019. Pratt has been helping to keep her comfortable and showing her plenty of support throughout her pregnancy. He has even assisted with her efforts to keep everything as clean as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is Schwarzenegger’s first pregnancy which typically comes with a lot of uncertainty, but she had no complaints when Dr. Montminy asked how she had been doing.

“Really well, actually. I’m really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful. And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who’s very, it’s been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, have everyone wear masks all the time, so that’s been helpful.”

Schwarzenegger, who is 30 years old, also thanked her good friend Dr. Montminy for helping her along the way by answering any questions she might have about pregnancy. Dr. Montminy is a mother of three herself and thus knows quite a bit about what to expect during pregnancy.

“Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I’m learning it as I go, and it’s been an interesting time to be pregnant, for sure,” Schwarzenegger said to her.

The pair also discussed the fact that when it comes to pregnancy and parenting, everyone has a different opinion about certain topics and it can be hard for first time mothers to know who to trust. That is why a support system of close family members and friends is so important. The news broke of Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy in April, but it is not clear when her due date is.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schwarzenegger shared a photo on Instagram of herself alongside her mother Maria Shriver in late May. Her baby bump was visible as she wore a white T-shirt, black leggings, and a hat, matching her mother’s outfit. The pair wrapped their arms around one another and smiled at the camera.