WWE News: Company Issues Statement Regarding Matt Riddle’s Future Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Earlier today, news emerged that WWE’s Matt Riddle had been accused of sexual abuse by Candy Cartwright, an independent wrestler. Cartwright alleged that Riddle intimidated her into performing oral sex on him by choking her. As documented by WrestlingNews.co, WWE has since issued two statements on the matter, the latter of which provides some insight as to where Riddle currently stands with the company.

According to the statement, Riddle’s contract won’t be terminated until it’s been proven that the superstar is guilty of any wrongdoing. However, should it be discovered that he’s guilty, the company will not hesitate to cut him from the roster.

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero-tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated. WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Riddle has denied the abuse allegation. His attorney issued a statement earlier today claiming that the accusation is false and an attempt by Cartwright to tarnish the reputations of Riddle and his wife. The attorney claims that Cartwright has been stalking Riddle for two years, and his family had to get an injunction for cyberstalking against her in 2019.

At the time of this writing, it’s unknown if Riddle will be taken off WWE television while the investigation is ongoing. The superstar was originally scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which has already been taped. Tonight’s episode might give a clearer indication as to how the company plans to proceed with the superstar in the meantime.

Riddle is one of several wrestlers to be accused of some form of harassment in recent days. Multiple women within the industry have been speaking out about their alleged experiences with abusive men, several of whom are WWE superstars.

As The Inquisitr documented earlier, Jack Gallagher has been accused of sexual misconduct, while Jordan Devlin, Joe Coffey, Travis Banks and Ligero have also been mentioned among the growing list of reported abusers that’s rocked the wrestling industry this week.

The incidents originally pertained to British performers, but the Riddle allegation has opened the floodgates for similar reports to come out from around the world.