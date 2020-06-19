Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Major Cleavage In Cut-Out Pink Top

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted a series of sexy new images of herself on Friday, June 19. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 2.1 million followers, and it became a hit shortly after going live.

The 22-year-old model – who is of Italian and Cuban descent — was photographed indoors in front of large doors. Isabella took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing with her hips propped out. She emitted a very sexy vibe as her hands tugged on her hair, and she shared a pout. She also directed her soft gaze toward the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted to the middle and styled in two half-ponytails as it cascaded down to the middle of her back.

Isabella also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup for the snapshot — a move that elevated her features and glammed up her look. The application appeared to include foundation, blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was her killer curves that stood out most in the slideshow, as she flaunted them with a revealing outfit.

Isabella opted for a pink top that did not leave much to the imagination. The garment, which was very tight on the model, was also designed with a large cut-out in the front, drawing attention to her busty chest. The top’s plunging neckline also exposed an ample amount of cleavage, while its cropped design displayed her slim core.

She paired the top with an equally revealing pair of denim booty shorts. The shorts were a faded color and flaunted her entire backside. They also showcased her curvaceous hips and drew more attention to her tiny midriff.

She did not indicate where she was photographed.

In the post’s caption, the model simply shared a cute sentiment and a pink heart emoji.

The sizzling update was met with an immense amount of support from Isabella’s fans, garnering more than 26,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 600 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her looks, body, and outfit.

“Cutie,” one user wrote.

“So hot,” a second fan added.

“Divine,” a third admirer asserted, in Spanish.

“You look so beautiful,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Isabella has displayed her killer figure in more than one eye-catching post on Instagram this past week. Just earlier today, she stunned her fans after she went topless in a racy snapshot, per The Inquisitr.