Will Smith Calls Divorce From Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino His Biggest ‘Failure’

Will Smith opened up about his past marriage to Sheree Zampino during an episode of Red Table Talk.

According to Us Weekly, the sneak peek for Red Table Talk‘s Father’s Day special shows Will being transparent about his past mistakes. As many fans of the Smith family know, Will married Zampino prior to meeting his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. At the time of their divorce, the former couple shared a son named Trey, which made the decision to split even more difficult.

“Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life,” Will shared in the preview.

“Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother.”

Will and Zampino got married in 1992 and divorced in 1995. Not long after the split, Will fell in love again, that time with Jada. Although they first met when Jada auditioned to be on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994, they remained friends until starting a romantic relationship the following year. Zampino went on to marry Terrell Fletcher in 2007.

While Will had a hard time coping with the divorce at first, he and Zampino went on to have a tight co-parenting relationship for Trey’s sake. After he and Jada got married in 1997, she and Zampino also became closer. Once Will and Jada had Willow and Jaden together, Jada shared — on RTT — that it was important for her to have her own bond with Will’s ex-wife.

The two women’s bond became so close over the years that Jada asked Zampino to join her for RTT‘s Mother’s Day special, which aired back in 2018. The special allowed the women to talk about the early times in their relationship, and how it wasn’t always easy for them to have the rapport they have today. During their discussion, Jada also told Zampino how lucky she was that they were able to have their blended family. She then credited Zampino for helping her become a mother before she gave birth to her biological children.

“I thought it was important to have that conversation because she was my entry point to motherhood,” Jada said to her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, during the show.

“I was co-mothering with her. At that particular time, before [having a blended family] was popular, before it was even an idea, we were trying to create something that we had never experienced.”