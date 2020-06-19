Lisa Morales Trains Her Abs In Black Sports Bra And Leggings

Lisa Morales trained her abs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a black sports bra with a plunging neckline and a matching pair of leggings, Lisa started the workout with a series of cross-body crunches. For this exercise, she lay on her back and held a dumbbell up to her shoulder. Then she raised one knee towards her upper body and lifted her torso towards it.

In the next clips, Lisa raised the dumbbell into the air with both hands and then alternated lifting each leg towards it.

The next clip saw her hold the dumbbell over her head and then lower it towards her knees. She placed the weight on her heels before she extended her legs and lowered her torso back to the ground.

Next, in the fourth and last video of the series, Lisa ended the workout with a set of weighted sit-ups. With her knees raised, she lifted and lowered her torso while holding the dumbbell overhead.

The post has been liked more than 5,000 times, and more than 120 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans showered Lisa with praise.

“You look amazing as always…. but you already know that,” one fan wrote before they added a smiling emoji to their comment.

Others seemed excited about attempting Lisa’s ab circuit.

“The second one looks like it burns soooo good,” a second Instagram user added.

“‘I’m definitely adding this to my program. I’m ready to get lean when my gym opens this Monday! thanks for sharing Lisa.”

Exactly! If you’re expecting to do the same thing and see results, then it might be time for a change-up. I like to add weights to change it up to not hit a plateau, a third commenter wrote

Other Instagram users had questions for Lisa.

“Even if we want to lose weight around the stomach or are the weights just to tone up?” a fourth commenter asked.

In her reply, Lisa said that using the dumbbells helps shed fat and build muscle.

In a previous video, Lisa appeared to wear the same sports bra and leggings as she highlighted how difficult it is to keep up with a healthy lifestyle while living in quarantine.

“No, the struggle is real during quarantine,” she wrote, before informing fans that her attire was from Khloe Kardashian’s fashion brand, Good American.

The post has been viewed more than 85,000 times since its upload.