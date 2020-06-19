Qimmah Russo Stuns In A Galaxy-Print Swimsuit: ‘Strong Is The New Sexy’

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo showcased her chiseled body in a jaw-dropping new pic of herself shared to her Instagram page on Friday evening. Wearing nothing more than a cutout galaxy-print swimsuit, Qimmah’s outfit left very little to the imagination.

Considering the amount of hard work the stunner puts into honing her muscles and fine-tuning her figure, it was not surprising to see her flaunt the fruits of her labor with a sizzling hot snap that put her toned glutes, thighs, and arm muscles on display.

Her minuscule one-piece bathing suit only served to cover her nether regions and breasts from view, and everything else was left visible. The layered fabric kept her bust from showing, but Qimmah made up for it by letting her 1.5 million Instagram followers get a glimpse at her rock-hard abs and incredible backside.

She posed for the provocative pic by striking a bodybuilding pose in front of a full-length mirror. She curled her bicep to ensure that her admirers could get a great look at her killer arms and then popped her booty to the side, so her voluptuous curvature was impossible to miss.

Qimmah carefully positioned her iPhone — clad in a seafoam cover — in front of her and peered down at the screen to make sure the angle was just right.

Aside from her itty-bitty swimwear, the only accessories the model wore was what appeared to be a black hair tie on her wrist. She pulled her long, sleek hair back into a tight ponytail and kept her makeup to a minimum. It seemed like she chose to play up her lips with a shade of pink lipstick and her eyes with a little bit of eyeshadow and mascara.

Qimmah did not indicate her exact location, but it looked like she was posing for the picture inside her house. Some clutter was visible on the wood flooring behind her along with a potted plant and other typical homey adornments.

Qimmah’s loyal fan base went wild over the sexy photograph. It quickly accumulated over 6,400 likes and over 150 comments. People took to her comments section to praise her enviable physique, and a few people asked where she had gotten her bathing suit.

“Sheeshhh,” wrote L.A. artist Nathan James alongside a single flame emoji.

“Wow just wow, those amazing legs,” gushed a fan.

“Your body is insane!” exclaimed another.

“Facts at the caption,” chimed in a third commenter.

“Dear lord I just drooled a little! You are the most beautiful person,” wrote a fourth person.