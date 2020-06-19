Lindsey Pelas Rocks A Low-Cut Tank Top & Denim Skirt

Lindsey Pelas took to Instagram to share her latest sultry upload, which she posted on her grid on Friday, June 19. In the video, she rocked a low-cut pink tank top that put her assets center stage.

In the clip, Lindsey walked into a kitchen, her hands on her hips. She wore the light pink tank, which dipped low on her chest. Her ample cleavage and buxom bust were barely contained by the garment, and threatened to spill out over the neckline. The footage was an ad for an energy drink, and the top was emblazoned with the drink’s logo, which stretched across her chest.

She paired the top with a light-wash denim skirt that sported several buttons on the fly. Her shirt was tucked into the skirt, which featured a frayed hem.

In the clip, the blond bombshell seemed to acquire superpowers, magically being able to summon her keys from across the room.

Lindsey’s hair was parted in the middle, her dark roots showing. Her tresses quickly transitioned into the platinum hue that she’s known for, giving her hair a slight ombre look. Her blond locks tumbled down her shoulders in waves, ending right at her chest. Several pieces framed her face, curling around her chin.

As for her jewelry, Lindsey accessorized with large silver hoop earrings.

She seemed to wear a face full of makeup, starting with her brows, which appeared to be sculpted, groomed, and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her green eyes.

Lindsey seemed to wear a dusty rose shadow on her lids, which looked to be swiped with black liner. Her lush lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her waterline appeared to be filled in with kohl pencil, while her lower lashes looked to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer and blush, making her already sun-kissed skin look even more golden.

Her lips seemed to be filled in with a pinkish-red shade.

Her followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed one fan.

“You are so beautiful,” commented another social media user, adding a row of red hearts.

“Such a babe!” a third person exclaimed, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Wonder Woman,” shared a fourth follower, including a sparkle emoji.

At the time of this writing, the video racked up more than 127,000 views, over 18,400 likes, and more than 400 comments.