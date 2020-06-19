‘Love, Victor’ Executive Producer Talks Cliffhanger And Season 2

The first season of Hulu’s Love, Victor ended with a massive cliffhanger, and the show’s executive producer, Brian Tanen, is breaking it all down, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The series, which was inspired by the 2018 movie Love, Simon, follows Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), a sexually confused high school student looking for a fresh start after moving to a new city. He attends the Creekwood High School and tries to fit in as best as possible. Victor knows he isn’t straight, but worries what his family and new friends will think about him so he tries to pretend by dating the school’s most popular girl, Mia, played by Rachel Hilson. By the end of the series, Victor falls in love with his openly gay co-worker, Benji (George Sear), and comes out to his best friend.

After attending the school dance, he decides to tell his family about his sexual orientation the minute he returns home but was caught off guard by his parents’ decision to separate. Victor feels defeated and begins to walk away, but then turns back to his parents and reveals he’s gay and that’s where the season ended.

Tanen said he and his team toyed with different ideas of executing that pivotal moment.

“In the execution of the moment, we toyed with different ideas of seeing the parents’ faces,” he said. “We knew that they were at a moment of peak marital strife, and so we wondered would this news drive a deeper wedge between them, or would it bring them together as they discussed how to handle it?”

Showrunner Elizabeth Berger also chimed in, saying the reactions of Victor’s parents will be a huge focus as they prepare for Season 2. She said the writers questioned what those reactions should look like, how they will differ between mother and father, and how the reactions will affect the journeys they want to take.

There aren’t too many details surrounding the second installment of the series, however, it has been confirmed that the “writer’s room has already been assembled.” As for returning characters, it’s unclear which of the show’s stars will be making a comeback, but actor Mason Gooding, who played the role of basketball jock Andrew, already has some thoughts on the upcoming season.

Gooding said he’s hoping the show will continue to include and elevate the voices of more members of the LGBTQ+ community, and that his character will eventually be able to build a better relationship with Victor and his core group of friends. During the season, it appeared Andrew might become a sort of bully for Victor, but viewers were pleasantly surprised to see Andrew’s growth as time went on.