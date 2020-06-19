McDonald’s Plans To Continue To Make Menu Changes Due To COVID-19

Salads, bagels and yogurt parfaits will remain off the menu.

Fast food giant McDonald’s is going to continue to reduce their menu due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the items they will not be serving at all for the foreseeable future are salads, bagels and yogurt parfaits. Other items that they have removed due to the pandemic will slowly be re-added in coming weeks, according to Today.

Customers will soon be able to purchase vanilla cones and chocolate chip cookies again, as well as two variations of the Quarter Pounder and the Bacon McDouble. However, it will still like be awhile before other items, like salads, will be available at any McDonald’s restaurant. The reason these items, as well as several more, have been removed is because the fast food giant wants to keep their drive-thrus running as quickly as possible. They also faced challenges such as reduced staff, which meant providing fast service became all the more difficult.

Items that are more complicated, take longer to prepare, or are not very popular were taken off the menu in order to keep things running smoothly. Breakfast, which used to be served all day, was also shortened to only the morning to help alleviate some of the pressure on staff. These changes were made back in April when the coronavirus was at its peak.

In a new statement regarding menu changes, McDonald’s noted that they intend to keep their customers wishes in mind as they go about upcoming changes and will try their best to accommodate them.

“Now, we’re reintroducing some of our iconic offerings while keeping our menu streamlined – focusing on expert preparation, great service, and as always, quality ingredients. With customers at the center of everything we do, we’ll continue listening to them and evolving our menu to meet their needs.”

McDonald’s also closed their dining rooms during the pandemic due to a need for social distancing. They are beginning to slowly re-open dining rooms in some locations, but only about 7 percent are open right now. Whether or not breakfast hours will return to what they were before the pandemic is still unclear, yet it appears unlikely that all day breakfast will be coming back anytime soon.

“The reality is we still have more work to do to further analyze what makes sense. Any final decision will drive business while minimizing operation disruptions,” said McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinsk earlier this week.

