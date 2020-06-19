Reginae Carter Looks Flawless In A Matching Purple Outfit

Reginae Carter looked impeccable in her latest Instagram share. She rocked an all-purple outfit and struck a pose while standing outdoors. Her 5.1 million followers went wild over the sultry shot.

The daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson showcased her enviable assets while simultaneously flaunting her impeccable fashion taste. According to her caption, the ensemble came from the online retailer Fashion Nova.

Reginae’s new snap featured her standing outdoors on a patch of concrete while posing for the camera. She placed both hands behind her head and cocked her hip to the side while looking at something out of frame. She did not indicate her exact location, but it appeared she was standing at the end of a street. A row of trees lined the road behind her.

The 21-year-old looked to be wearing a romper that included spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that flattered her bosom and allowed her to flaunt a hint of her cleavage. The bottoms of her outfit left the majority of her long, shapely legs on display. She wore a pair of gray tennis shoes on her feet. Aside from her romper, Reginae also wore a maxi cardigan that billowed out around her calves.

Reginae was not shy about adding some serious bling to her outfit. She wore a gold necklace with a large golden ‘R’ pendant along with a bracelet. She also added a dark purple crossbody bag across her petite figure.

As a final touch, the stunner appeared to leave her long dark hair loose, allowing it to cascade down her backside. It also looked like she decided to keep her makeup to a minimum.

Within an hour of going live, Reginae’s post had garnered over 44,500 likes and close to 500 comments. Her admirers quickly flocked to her comments section to compliment her appearance. A few people asked her what the name of the matching set she was wearing was called.

In her caption, she jokingly wrote that she looked “fine,” and did not feel the need to expound on that alongside a kiss print emoji.

“Ok lil sis got thick okay period pooh,” wrote on fan, trailing their message with several adoring emoji.

“Ok sis!!!! show Outt!‼️” gushed another.

“Yes my girlllll!! Give them hell,” raved a third admirer, followed by a few pink heart emoji.

“You always looks so cute stop growing up,” chimed in a fourth commenter.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that she had rocked a floral-print bikini while soaking up some sun.