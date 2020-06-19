John Kerry ‘Worried’ Voter Suppression Could Lead To Revolution

During a virtual appearance at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Friday, former Secretary of State John Kerry expressed concern about potential voter suppression in the 2020 elections, The Washington Examiner reported.

Kerry argued that Republicans will seek to suppress the vote in November, saying that such efforts could lead to a revolution.

“If people don’t have adequate access to the ballot, I mean that’s the stuff on which revolutions are built,” he said.

The Democrat argued that Americans are becoming increasingly “disaffected” with the government, stressing that attempts to suppress the vote could lead to an uprising.

“If you begin to deny people the capacity of your democracy to work, even the Founding Fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, we have an inherent right to challenge that. And I’m worried that increasingly, people are disaffected”

Kerry argued that the voter suppression and similar efforts contributed to his defeat against former President George W. Bush in 2004, as well as to former Vice President Al Gore’s 2000 loss.

He also noted that voter suppression played a role in Stacey Abrams’s defeat in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race, concluding that U.S. leadership abroad is being undermined by election tampering at home.

“We’re not meeting the standard that we ought to be meeting,” he said.

The former secretary of state predicted that President Donald Trump would lose to the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, warning that Republicans will “pull out every stop” to ensure they win.

He added that Republicans make it “difficult for the other party to vote where they control those matters.”

Kerry concluded his remarks on an optimistic note, predicting that Biden will beat Trump by a large margin. If the 2020 election turns out to be close, Kerry said, “we’ll just have to deal with whatever the circumstances are at that time.”

Other prominent Democrats have issued similar warnings about the 2020 election. Notably, Biden recently suggested that Trump might try and “steal” the election. The former vice president made the remarks during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, suggesting that the commander-in-chief’s attempts to end mail-in voting are a form of voter suppression.

Washington insiders apparently expect Trump to dispute the results of the election if Biden wins. An official group of Democrats and anti-Trump conservatives has reportedly been established, in order to take action in case the president refuses to leave the White House. Furthermore, some members of the group fear Trump might try to postpone or cancel the election.